Randal Ellie Dickson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Randal Ellie Dickson, 88, of Orangeburg, formerly of Sumter, passed away Aug. 12, 2021.

Randal was born in Florence to the late Julius James Dickson and Edith Jones Dickson. He was a member of the United States Army and the United States Navy, where he served his country in the Korean War. Randal retired from Exide Battery Company in Sumter, after twenty-nine years. He was a life-time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2779 in Orangeburg.

After two dances and two roses, evolved eighteen-and-a-half years of love and happiness for Randal, he is survived by the love of his life, Evelyn S. Banks of Orangeburg; extended family, Dana Banks, David Banks, Debbie S. Byrd, Diann S. Infinger, Mack (Caroll) Stillinger, and Rietta I. Maier, all of Orangeburg; his beloved pet, Midnight; his best friend, Mark Linder; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He will be laid to rest during a private service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.

Dukes-Harley Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

Due to the pandemic, a visitation will not be held.

You may contact his residence by phone or place a memorial in his honor by mail to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105