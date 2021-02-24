 Skip to main content
Ramonia Hannibal -- Bamberg
BAMBERG -- Ramonia Hannibal, 54, of 74 Dustin Court, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in the Thankful Baptist Church cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, ibn the chapel.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

