Ramona Lynn Woodard -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside service for Ramona Lynn Woodard of St. George, will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at St. James Cemetery in St. George, with the Rev. John C. Smalls.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.