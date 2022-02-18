Ramona Fanning Milhouse -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ramona Fanning Milhouse, 93, of Orangeburg, passed peacefully away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Morgan Family Cemetery, off of Norway Road (Highway 332) on Dusenberg Street in Springfield.

Mrs. Milhouse was born on Nov. 15, 1928, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late Lofton Fanning and the late Monnie Hair Fanning. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, George Basil Milhouse; and a grandson. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Sherry Dell Milhouse Houck (Sandy), Basil Rory Milhouse (Paula), Jody Lee Milhouse (Joan), Kelly Lewis Milhouse; seven grandsons; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice for the love and care that was shown to Mrs. Milhouse during the last few weeks.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.