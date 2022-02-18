 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ramona Fanning Milhouse -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Ramona Fanning Milhouse, 93, of Orangeburg, passed peacefully away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Morgan Family Cemetery, off of Norway Road (Highway 332) on Dusenberg Street in Springfield.

Mrs. Milhouse was born on Nov. 15, 1928, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late Lofton Fanning and the late Monnie Hair Fanning. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, George Basil Milhouse; and a grandson. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Sherry Dell Milhouse Houck (Sandy), Basil Rory Milhouse (Paula), Jody Lee Milhouse (Joan), Kelly Lewis Milhouse; seven grandsons; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice for the love and care that was shown to Mrs. Milhouse during the last few weeks.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News