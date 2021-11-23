Ramon L. Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Ramon L. Wright, 51, of 1321 Essex Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. Bishop David Smith is officiating.
Mr. Wright passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home.
The family will not receive guests at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to his father, Mr. Calvin Wright, at 803-534-6348 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
