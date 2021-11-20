 Skip to main content
Ramon L. Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Ramon L. Wright, 51, of 1321 Essex Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family will not receive guest at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to his father, Mr. Calvin Wright, at 803-534-6348 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

