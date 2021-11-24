Ramon L. Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Ramon L. Wright, 51, of 1321 Essex Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. Bishop David Smith is officiating.

Ramon was born on May 15, 1970, the son of his devoted father, Calvin Wright, and the late Sadie Wright in Orangeburg. He departed his earthly home on Nov. 17.

Ramon attended Felton Laboratory School, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, and South Carolina State College. At an early age, he joined New Mount Zion Baptist Church. He was employed by the Alston Wilkes Society in Columbia. His hobby was photography, and he spent many hours enjoying this pursuit.

Ramon leaves to cherish in love and adoration his daughter, Maya Ralls; father, Calvin (Tonya Steward) Wright; two sisters, Dr. Tyese J. Wright and Chelsea M. Steward; a host of aunts and uncles, many cousins, loving relatives, and friends.

The family will not receive guests at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to his father, Mr. Calvin Wright at 803-534-6348 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.