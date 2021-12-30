Ramell Dunbar Sr. -- Norway

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Mr. Ramell Dunbar Sr., 38, of 144 Harrison Ave., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. in the Samaria Baptist Church cemetery, 706 Samaria Road, Springfield.

Mr. Dunbar passed away Sunday, Dec, 26.

He is survived by his parents, Lena Mae Dunbar and Michael (Denise) Dunbar; his children, Ramell Dunbar Jr., Cayson Dunbar and Brielle Dunbar; fiancée, Crystel Thomas; three sisters, Calandra Dunbar, Diandra Dunbar and Michelle Dunbar; two brothers, Keith Taliaferro and Djuaw Taliaferro; and many other loving relatives.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. All visitors are asked to wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.