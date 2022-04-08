Ralph Wayne Runions -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Ralph Wayne Runions, 81, of Elloree, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Runions was born June 2, 1940, in Milan, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Larry Runions and the late Gladys Crocker Runions. He retired from the Food Lion Warehouse in Elloree, where he was a forklift operator.

Mr. Runions is survived by his wife, Patricia M. Runions of Elloree; four daughters, Sheena Holmes (Jovan Pierre) of Orangeburg, Rhonda Hermes of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Tammy Beach (Russell) of Elloree and Cindy Carr of Elloree; three sons, Dalton Lee Freeman (Kelsey) of Elloree, Sean Runions of Antioch, Illinois, and Randall Runions of Fox Lake, Illinois; two brothers, Joe Runions (Pat) of Illinois and Gene Runions (Parirlee) of Tennessee; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will host a memorial drop-in at their residence, 712 Browning Branch Road, Elloree, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.