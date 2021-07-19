Ralph ‘Sherman’ Strider -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG == Ralph "Sherman" Strider, 83, of Orangeburg, passed away July 17, 2021. Sherman was the husband of Gail Lee Strider.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, in the Dukes Harley Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Dukes Harley Funeral Home.
Sherman was born in Pawnee, Oklahoma, a son of the late Clarence A Strider and Mary L. Lingerfelt Strider. He was the retired president and CEO of Palmetto Baking Company. Sherman proudly served in the United States Army. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church, Orangeburg. At the age of 5, he accepted Christ, which was evident to his lifelong commitment he gave to his wife and his children. He was very proud of his burgeoning baseball career cut short by the U.S. Army. His work ethnic was evidenced of character building of this experience. His love of music has made a multi-generational influence on more than a dozen children, grand and great-grandchildren whom are all musicians.
Survivors include his wife; children, Connie Vanover, Brenda Russell (Bobby), Rhonda Griffin, Clarence "Clay" Strider (Allison) and Myrna Quay (Matt); 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to E.J. Buck with Grove Park Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Grove Park Hospice, 1324 Grove Park Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com and www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868
