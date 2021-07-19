Ralph ‘Sherman’ Strider -- Orangeburg

Sherman was born in Pawnee, Oklahoma, a son of the late Clarence A Strider and Mary L. Lingerfelt Strider. He was the retired president and CEO of Palmetto Baking Company. Sherman proudly served in the United States Army. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church, Orangeburg. At the age of 5, he accepted Christ, which was evident to his lifelong commitment he gave to his wife and his children. He was very proud of his burgeoning baseball career cut short by the U.S. Army. His work ethnic was evidenced of character building of this experience. His love of music has made a multi-generational influence on more than a dozen children, grand and great-grandchildren whom are all musicians.