Ralph Rubin Troutman -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Ralph Rubin Troutman, 89, of Elloree, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time. by Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.

