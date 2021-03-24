Ralph Owen Edwards -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Ralph Owen Edwards, 87 years of age, passed away Monday March 22, 2021.
Ralph was born in Branchville, a son of the late Fred Owen Edwards and Annie Adelle Summers Edwards. His hobbies included real estate and spending time with his family. He was a member of Cattle Creek United Methodist Church. Ralph served in the U.S. Army as a MP during the Korean War, and he retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a pipefitter.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, March 25, at 1 p.m. in Ott Cemetery in Branchville. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the cemetery.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorraine B Edwards; two sons, Ralph Fred Edwards of Branchville and William Owen Edwards (Gina) of Cope; a daughter, Sharon E. Bailey (Pete) of Moncks Corner; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister.
Memorials may be made to Cattle Creek UMC. Online condolences may be made at www.ottfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.