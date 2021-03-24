Ralph Owen Edwards -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Ralph Owen Edwards, 87 years of age, passed away Monday March 22, 2021.

Ralph was born in Branchville, a son of the late Fred Owen Edwards and Annie Adelle Summers Edwards. His hobbies included real estate and spending time with his family. He was a member of Cattle Creek United Methodist Church. Ralph served in the U.S. Army as a MP during the Korean War, and he retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a pipefitter.

Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, March 25, at 1 p.m. in Ott Cemetery in Branchville. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the cemetery.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorraine B Edwards; two sons, Ralph Fred Edwards of Branchville and William Owen Edwards (Gina) of Cope; a daughter, Sharon E. Bailey (Pete) of Moncks Corner; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister.

Memorials may be made to Cattle Creek UMC. Online condolences may be made at www.ottfh.com.