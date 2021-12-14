 Skip to main content
Ralph L. Sanders -- Orangeburg

Ralph L. Sanders

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Ralph L. Sanders, 56, of 332 Jamison Ave., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in the Prospect United Methodist Church cemetery, Rowesville. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died Dec. 8 at Lexington Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests daily from 4 to 6 p.m. due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

