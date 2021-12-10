Ralph L. Sanders -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Ralph L. Sanders, 56, of 332 Jamison Ave., died Dec. 8, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center.

Arrangements are incompleted and will be announced later by Glover’s Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited guests from 4 to 6 p.m. daily.