Ralph Bernard Wolfe -- Bowman
Ralph Bernard Wolfe -- Bowman

Ralph Bernard Wolfe

BOWMAN -- Ralph Bernard Wolfe, 53, of 113 Arant Drive, died Nov. 8, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will only be accepting immediate family and friends due to COVID-19. Everyone must wear a mask.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

