Raekwon V. Nixon -- North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA -- Graveside services for Raekwon V. Nixon, 24 of North Carolina, will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Baptist Church Cemetery, Reevesville, with Elder Charles Frazier officiating.
Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m.
On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Raekwon Nixon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
