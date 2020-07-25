Raekwon V. Nixon -- North Carolina
0 comments

Raekwon V. Nixon -- North Carolina

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH CAROLINA -- Graveside services for Raekwon V. Nixon, 24 of North Carolina, will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Baptist Church Cemetery, Reevesville, with Elder Charles Frazier officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m.

On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Raekwon Nixon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News