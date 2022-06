CONCORD, N.C. -- Funeral services for Mr. Raekwon Deondre Berry, 26, of Concord, N.C., was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk officiated.

Mr. Berry passed away on Monday, May 30, in Concord.

Family and friends may call at Simmon Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and please wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.