Rachel Elizabeth Hutto Wooten -- Irmo

IRMO -- Rachel Elizabeth Hutto Wooten, 32, of Irmo, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, unexpectedly at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Northside Baptist Church, 1520 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman and Dr. Wayne Reeves will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to funeral services. Pallbearers will be her cousins, Wesley McAlhany, Kyle McAlhany, Rion Dwight, Brian Love, David Kinard; and her uncle, Marion Dwight.

Ms. Wooten was born in Richland County, the daughter of Wayne and Bonnie Hutto of Orangeburg. Rachel was a member of St. George Baptist Church in Orangeburg. Rachel was a 2007 graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory School. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the College of Charleston in 2011. Rachel continued her education at Trident Technical College where she received her Associate Degree in Nursing in 2012. Rachel received her Bachelor of Nursing Degree from the University of South Carolina Upstate. After completing her education, she was employed with Tuomey Hospital in Sumter before she moved to Irmo and accepted a position with Prisma Health Parkridge where she worked in the ICU. Rachel loved her patients and gave them exceptional care.