Rachael Cagle Nickells -- St. Matthews

Rachael Cagle Nickells

ST. MATTHEWS -- Rachael Cagle Nickells, 74, of St. Matthews, passed away Aug. 22, 2022. She was the wife of James Michael Nickells.

No services are planned.

Rachael was born in Pinehurst, North Carolina, to the late Claude Davis Cagle and the late Nonnie Bell Bennett Cagle. She graduated from Lee County Sr. High School and was retired from sales in advertising at Centrex. She was a Baptist.

Survivors include her two daughters, Bridgette Reece (Vincent) of Liberty and April Samadli of Seneca; a stepdaughter, Vickie Nickells, and a stepson, Tim Nickells (Lauren), both of St. Matthews; six grandchildren, Zak, Skyler, Joshua, Kendall, Cyrus and Lainey; five great-grandchildren, Braxtyn, Landyn, Jaxson, Grayson and Lydia; an uncle, Paul Cagle of North Carolina; and a number of cousins.

The family requests that each of you will do a good deed in memory of Rachael.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.

