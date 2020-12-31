Quinton Wayne Corbett -- North

NORTH -- Quinton Wayne Corbett, 73, of North, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at First Baptist Church of North, with the Rev. Sean McElrath and the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes before the service on Saturday and other times at the home in North. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
Mr. Corbett was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Henry “Pete” and Mary Pooser Corbett. He was an avid fisherman, a well-known carpenter and served in the Army Reserve for six years.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Corbett; a daughter, Kathy (Brian) Drew; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Drew, Courtney Drew and Bryce Drew; a sister, Mindy (Heyward) Hutto; nieces, Megan (Raiford) Poole, Marie (Jason) Walling and Marla (Wade) Robinson; and a nephew, Andy (Adell) Hutto.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of North, P.O. Box 189, North, SC 29112.
