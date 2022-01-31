Quinn Aiken -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Quinn Aiken, 45, of 1525 Cannon Bridge Road, died Jan. 24, 2022, at MUSC following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Macedonia AME Church Cemetery, Cope.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Jan. 31, 2022.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

You may contact his father, Elliott Aiken, at 803-937-6860 or 803-937-0015 between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com