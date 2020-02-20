Quentin ‘Q45’ Brown -- Orangeburg
Quentin ‘Q45’ Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Quentin "Q45" Brown, 41, of 1600 Anna St., died Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at MUSC Medical Center following and extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his father, Carl Brown, 502 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

