Quelene Murph -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- The graveside service for Miss Quelene Murph, 91, of 296 Caw Caw Highway, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Highway 21, St. Matthews.

Miss Murph passed away Tuesday, March 30, at her residence.

The viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 4, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is not receiving visitors.

Friends may call the family and funeral home.