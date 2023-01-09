 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Queenie Aiken -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Queenie Aiken, 75, of 2278 Cliffe St., passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 2278 Cliffe St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 2 and 6:30 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

