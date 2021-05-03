 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Queen Elizabeth McFadden Whitmore -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Queen Elizabeth McFadden Whitmore -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Queen Elizabeth McFadden Whitmore

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside service for Queen Elizabeth McFadden Whitmore, 51, of St. Matthews, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial.

A public visitation will be held Monday, May 3, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at JP Holley Funeral Home St. Matthews Chapel.

Ms. McFadden Whitmore was called home on April 27, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center.

The family would like to thank everyone for your heartfelt gestures and calls. May God continue to bless each of you with his Grace and Mercy.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News