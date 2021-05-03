Queen Elizabeth McFadden Whitmore -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside service for Queen Elizabeth McFadden Whitmore, 51, of St. Matthews, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial.
A public visitation will be held Monday, May 3, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at JP Holley Funeral Home St. Matthews Chapel.
Ms. McFadden Whitmore was called home on April 27, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center.
The family would like to thank everyone for your heartfelt gestures and calls. May God continue to bless each of you with his Grace and Mercy.
