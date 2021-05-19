Quearlene D. White -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Quearlene D. White, 78, of St. Matthews, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021.

The graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, May 20, in the St. Peter AME Church cemetery, 954 Bull Swamp Road, North.

The viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family requests no visitors at this time due to COVID-19.

Friends may call the funeral home.