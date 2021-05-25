Priscilla Wilson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Ms. Priscilla Wilson, 64, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Dr. Charcey Priester officiating.

Ms. Wilson passed away Friday, May 21, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Priscilla leaves to cherish precious memories her daughter, Karolyn (Patrick) Cooper, and grandchildren Payton, Connor, Jonathan, Victor and Eva of Orangeburg; siblings Sylvia (Errol) Isaac of North Babylon, New York, Charles (Lorna) Wilson of Staten Island, New York, Margarette Wilson of Oak Ridge, New Jersey, Marvin (Brenda) Wilson of Loris; and sister-in-law Andrietta (James Allen) Wilson of Orangeburg. She also leaves behind a host of special and beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

