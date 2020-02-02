{{featured_button_text}}

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Pringle Calloway "Cal" Thompson Jr. died Jan. 30, 2020, at St Vincent's Riverside Center for Caring, Jacksonville, Florida.

He was born Aug. 2, 1950, in Orangeburg to Pringle Calloway Thompson Sr. and Mary Amelia Blackmon Thompson, both deceased.

He attended the University of South Carolina and lived much of his adult life in the Jacksonville area.

He was a lifelong Gamecock and LA Dodgers fan.

He is survived by a brother, Carlton W. Thompson (Judi) of West Columbia; and two nephews, Greg Thompson of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Nicholas Thompson of Elgin.

Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home of Jacksonville is handling the arrangements. A local memorial service will be held at a later date.

