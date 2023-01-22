Primus Dunning Jr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE — Mr. Primus Dunning Jr., 70, of 390 Jericho Road, Elloree, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of Anthony and Anita Watson, 243 Shadowlawn Drive, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.