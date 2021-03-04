Primus C. Bruce -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Primus C. Bruce, 76, of 13 McGee St., died Monday, March 1, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Mar 5, in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, in the chapel.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.