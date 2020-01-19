AIKEN -- The funeral for Mr. Preston Coleman, 79, of 632 Sirius Drive, will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville. Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.
Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.