AIKEN -- The funeral for Mr. Preston Coleman, 79, of 632 Sirius Drive, will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville. Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

