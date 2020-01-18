{{featured_button_text}}
Preston Coleman

AIKEN -- The funeral for Preston Coleman, 79, of 632 Sirius Drive, Aiken, will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville. Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park, Barnwell.

He passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Viewing for the public will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Preston Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments