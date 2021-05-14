 Skip to main content
Powell 'Paul' Young -- Summerville
Powell 'Paul' Young -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Mr. Powell “Paul” Young, 70, of Summerville, transitioned to his Heavenly home on May 5, 2021, to be with the Lord. His Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. at New Way Perpetual Love Cemetery, 9717 Old State Road, Holly Hill, Bishop Graylin Hampton, pastor. Public viewing will begin one hour before services.

Mr. Young, will be truly missed by his loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Joyce Young of the home; four daughters, Janelle (Blake) Gaines of Logannelle, Georgia, Cherryee Williams of Boston, Angela Willams of the home, Vickie Hardemon (Shawn) of Baltimore; three sons, Steve Williams (Laninia) of Moncks Corner, Kent (Tomeka) Young of Savanah, Georgia, and Powell (Dorothy) Young Jr. of Walham, Massachusetts; 33 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a very special goddaughter, Anastasia White; four sisters, Lula Williams and Betty (Barbara Ann) of Holly Hill, Retha Belle Pringle of Columbia, and Verna Gilliard Jackson of Boston; four brothers, Eli Young, James Young, Nathaniel Young all of Holly Hill, and Herbert Young of Boston; two sisters-in law: Ruthie Mae Young of Boston, and Mamie Young of Holly Hill; two brothers-in law, John Jackson of Boston, and James Henry of Cambridge, Massachusetts; and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends. He was loved and will be truly missed.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to:

Grace Funeral Services, LLC

8827 Old State Road

Holly Hill, SC 29059

803-496-5539

