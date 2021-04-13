 Skip to main content
Polly Hughes -- Summerville
Polly Hughes -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Polly Hughes, 73, of Summerville, widow of the late James Hughes, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Polly was born May 6, 1947, in North, the daughter of the late John Allen Chavis and Lizzie Mae Gartman Chavis. She worked as an assembler and loved planting flowers and gardening.

Survivors include her son, Troy Gunnells (Robbie) of Summerville; stepdaughter, Twana Williams (Roger) of Orangeburg; brother, Allen Chavis (Linda) of North; grandchildren, Jordan Gunnells (Jessica) of Bowman, Jessica King (Austin) of Columbia, Tateum Gunnells and Rhett Gunnells, both of Summerville; step-grandchildren, Barrett Williams (Jessica) and Bailey Williams, both of Orangeburg; great-grandchild, Anniston Gunnells of Bowman; step-great-grandchildren, Colby Williams and Clay Williams, both of Orangeburg; and sisters-in-law, Joanie Crosby (Billy) and Sissy Smith (Jimmy), both of Orangeburg.

Arrangements are by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com

