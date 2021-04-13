Polly Hughes -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Polly Hughes, 73, of Summerville, widow of the late James Hughes, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Polly was born May 6, 1947, in North, the daughter of the late John Allen Chavis and Lizzie Mae Gartman Chavis. She worked as an assembler and loved planting flowers and gardening.
Survivors include her son, Troy Gunnells (Robbie) of Summerville; stepdaughter, Twana Williams (Roger) of Orangeburg; brother, Allen Chavis (Linda) of North; grandchildren, Jordan Gunnells (Jessica) of Bowman, Jessica King (Austin) of Columbia, Tateum Gunnells and Rhett Gunnells, both of Summerville; step-grandchildren, Barrett Williams (Jessica) and Bailey Williams, both of Orangeburg; great-grandchild, Anniston Gunnells of Bowman; step-great-grandchildren, Colby Williams and Clay Williams, both of Orangeburg; and sisters-in-law, Joanie Crosby (Billy) and Sissy Smith (Jimmy), both of Orangeburg.
Arrangements are by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.