Plenty Hankins Jr. -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Funeral services for Mr. Plenty Hankins Jr., of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home in St. George, with Elder Jannie Britt officiating.

Burial will be held at House of God Cemetery in Grover.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

