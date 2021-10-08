 Skip to main content
Plent Simmons Jr. -- Walterboro
Plent Simmons Jr. -- Walterboro

WALTERBORO -- Memorial service for Plent Simmons Jr., of Walterboro and formerly of St. George, will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home in St. George.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

