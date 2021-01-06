Pinckney Horton Dennis

ORANGEBURG -- Pinckney Horton Dennis, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away Jan. 3, 2021. He was the loving husband of Cheryl Warr Dennis.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Carol Cannon and the Rev. Robert Cannon officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Pinckney was born in Hartsville to the late James Edward Dennis and the late Wynola Horton Dennis. He was an independent insurance/financial service agent for over 40 years. Pinckney was a member of the Aldersgate Sunday School Class and the Men's Club at St. Andrews United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Lions Club of Orangeburg and an avid baseball and Carolina Gamecocks fan.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years; a daughter, Wendy Cook (Sammy) of Swansea; a son, Mike Dennis (Sherri) of Orangeburg; six grandchildren, Steven Sutton (Alicia), Jennifer Barfield (Jeffrey), Kristen Jones (Michael), Kevin Cook, Jonathan Betancourt and Hobie Dennis (Ali); and six great-grandchildren, Hayley, Colton, Connor, Tanner, Ella and Hayden.