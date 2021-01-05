Pinckney Horton Dennis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Pinckney Horton Dennis, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away Jan. 3, 2021. He was the loving husband of Cheryl Warr Dennis.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Carol Cannon and the Rev. Robert Cannon officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Pinckney was born in Hartsville to the late James Edward Dennis and the late Wynola Horton Dennis. He was an independent insurance/financial service agent for over 40 years. Pinckney was a member of the Aldersgate Sunday School Class and the Men's Club at St. Andrews United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Lions Club of Orangeburg and an avid baseball and Carolina Gamecocks fan.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years; a daughter, Wendy Cook (Sammy) of Swansea; a son, Mike Dennis (Sherri) of Orangeburg; six grandchildren, Steven Sutton (Alicia), Jennifer Barfield (Jeffrey), Kristen Jones (Michael), Kevin Cook, Jonathan Betancourt and Hobie Dennis (Ali); and six great-grandchildren, Hayley, Colton, Connor, Tanner, Ella and Hayden.