Pierce Allen Gibson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Pierce Allen Gibson, 97, of 410 Rogers Drive, Orangeburg, formerly of Barnwell, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. The Rev. McKinnley Neal is officiating. Interment follow at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Williston.

Mr. Gibson passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Simmons Memorial Chapel-Elko, Elko.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter and son-in-law, Mrs. Patricia Gibson Haigler and Isaac Haigler, at 803-534-4448, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.