Pierce Allen Gibson -- Orangeburg
Pierce Allen Gibson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Pierce Allen Gibson, 97, of 410 Rogers Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his daughter and son-in-law, Mrs. Patricia Gibson Haigler and Mr. Isaac Haigler, at (803)534-4448, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

