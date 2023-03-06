Mrs. Kelly passed away on March 3, 2023, after a long illness, surrounded by family. She was born November 6, 1945, in Asheboro, NC, to the late Roy Morgan and Lottie Twitty Brockman.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Kelly; a brother, Roy Morgan Jr.; and a sister, Joyce Morgan Caton. She is survived by her children: James Edward Morgan Kelly and Katherine Kristin Kelly Strassel; and their spouses: Kimberly Anne Jones Zeigler Kelly and Mark James Strassel; beloved grandchildren: McKayla Rae Zeigler, James Christopher Kelly, Anna Katherine Strassel, Jillian Hope Zeigler, Allen James Strassel, Jesse James Dantzler Horger, Charles Alec McNeil Kelly, and Anne Morgan Elizabeth Kelly; sister, Linda Morgan McRae; and stepsister, Sandra Brockman Thornton; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.