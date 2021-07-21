Phyllis Hughes Diggins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Phyllis Hughes Diggins, 72, of Orangeburg, passed away July 14, 2021. Phyllis was the wife of the late Martin Diggins III.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.
Phyllis was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Walter Franklin Hughes and Margaret Fairey Hughes.
Survivors include her children, Justin G. Diggins (Kari), Melissa L. Beckham, Amy M. Pennington (Brent) and Anna M. Diggins; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
