Phyllis Hughes Diggins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Phyllis Hughes Diggins, 72, of Orangeburg, passed away July 14, 2021. Phyllis was the wife of the late Martin Diggins III.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Phyllis was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Walter Franklin Hughes and Margaret Fairey Hughes.

Survivors include her children, Justin G. Diggins (Kari), Melissa L. Beckham, Amy M. Pennington (Brent) and Anna M. Diggins; and a number of nieces and nephews.

