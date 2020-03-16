Phyllis Brooks -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Phyllis Brooks, 51, passed away March 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Laticia Polite, 5044 Voorhees Road, Denmark, SC and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.