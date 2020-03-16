Phyllis Brooks -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Phyllis Brooks -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Phyllis Brooks, 51, passed away March 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Laticia Polite, 5044 Voorhees Road, Denmark, SC and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News