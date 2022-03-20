Phoebe S, Fludd -- Charleston

CHARLESTON -- The funeral service for Mrs. Phoebe S. Fludd was held at noon Friday, March 18, 2022, at Ebenezer AME Church, 44 Nassau St. in Charleston. Interment followed at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Fludd is survived by her daughters and son, Mrs. Sharon F. Jenkins (Henry), Mr. Darrell S. Fludd and Mrs. Anita Fludd-Wheeler (Walter); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com