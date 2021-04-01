Phillip Washington -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Phillip Washington, 47, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road NE, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. Deacon Kevin Winningham is officiating.

Mr. Washington passed away Sunday, March 21.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

