Phillip Moorer -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Phillip Moorer, 83, of 304 Wactor Drive, Santee, will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Mount Hebron Baptist Church, 7566 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with the Rev. C.J. Way officiating.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required at the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.