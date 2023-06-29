COPE -- In his 25 years of life, Phillip Martin Whetstone (Cope, SC), didn't make friends, he made family. His school family of classmates and teachers will remember the class clown who was always working to make others laugh and still managed to get the answers right. His coon hunting family will remember him trekking through the woods with T-bone, his favorite English coon hound. His sports families will remember his strong competitive streak. His farming family will remember him on a tractor working long hours at a job he loved. His Dominion Energy / Cope Station family will remember his mischievous eyes looking out under his hard hat, trying to figure out how to have fun while keeping the lights on.

But his most important family was his son, Bentley Wayne Whetstone, his favorite sidekick whether hunting, fishing, or hanging out on the farm. His love for Bentley was evident to everyone. His sisters, Madison (Bo) Faile and Katie Whetstone will forever be grateful for their protective older brother. His brothers, Jonathan, Nate, Matthew, and Jeremiah Whetstone will miss the way he played with them and teased them. Phillip's dad and stepmom, Mark and Maryann Whetstone, will forever be grateful for his role in bringing them together and forever proud of the way he overcame obstacles to become the hardworking man that he was. His grandparents, Billy and Elaine Whetstone, played a huge role in his life, from cheering him on at sporting events to teaching him how to grow the best cantaloupe to showing him how to love and care for his family first. His aunts and uncles, Caroline and Gregg Covington and Julie and Joey Phillips were always there to support and encourage him (and fuss when he needed it). His cousins, Anna Covington, Brody Phillips and Abby Grace Phillips were often as close as siblings and loved his ability to keep the family laughing.

He will be greatly missed by his mother, Sabrina Kaiser Carroll (Bruce); his uncle, Buck Kaiser (Allen Sharpe); three cousins, Sydney, Joshua, Garrick and their mother, Hope Odom.

The outpouring of love and concern has been overwhelming. Thank you for your patience as we finalized the arrangements.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at The Roc at St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg. Rev. Larry Williams and Keller Kissam will be officiating. Burial will follow at Barnwell Memory Gardens, 1624 Main Street, Barnwell.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 P.M. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at The Roc at St. George Baptist Church prior to the service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Mark Whetstone, Benjamin Hughes, Joshua Deloach, Bryson Whetstone, Roger Smith, Mark Shirey, Joey Brown and Michael Porter.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Cope Station Material Handlers from Dominion Energy, Cope Station.

Memorials may be made to the S.C. State Coonhunters Association, c/o Doug Shuler, 151 Gransplace Lane, Santee, SC 29142. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.