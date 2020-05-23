Phillip Littman -- Moncks Corner

Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

MONCKS CORNER -- Phillip Litman, 74, of Moncks Corner, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Pruitt Health Care Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Shuler Cemetery in Ridgeville.