Phillip Littman -- Moncks Corner
0 comments

Phillip Littman -- Moncks Corner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MONCKS CORNER -- Phillip Litman, 74, of Moncks Corner, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Pruitt Health Care Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Shuler Cemetery in Ridgeville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Littman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News