Phillip Jerome Robinson Sr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Phillip Jerome Robinson Sr. of Elloree passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Hospice House.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will not be receiving visitors due to COVID-19. Friends may call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.