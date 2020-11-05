 Skip to main content
Phillip Jerome Robinson Sr. -- Elloree
Phillip Jerome Robinson Sr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Phillip Jerome Robinson Sr. will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. Joseph Ham, pastor, officiating.

Mr. Robinson passed Oct. 5 at the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Hospice House.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home in Elloree.

The family will not be receiving visitors due to COVID-19. Friends may call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

